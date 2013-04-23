Casting Net: Lee Pace for 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Plus Shia LaBeouf

• Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies, The Fall) is in final talks to star in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy film as the villain. At one point, Pace was being considered for the lead, which eventually went to Chris Pratt. Details on his role are sparse, but we’re not complaining if Guardians wants to take the Avengers route of casting a handsome bad guy. Pace donned a variety of different elaborate costumes recently for his roles in Lincoln, The Hobbit, and Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, and will be appearing in the next two installments of The Hobbit as well as the AMC drama Halt & Catch Fire. [The Wrap]

• Shia LaBeouf might join Brad Pitt in Sony’s World War II pic Fury. The Transformers actor would play a member of Wardaddy’s (Pitt) crew as they try to complete a mission in the European Theater in April 1945. LaBeouf just appeared alongside Robert Redford in his political thriller The Company You Keep and can be seen next in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. [Variety]

• Chloe Moretz (Hugo) is in talks to join Olivier Assayas’ Sils Maria, with Juliette Binoche and Mia Wasikowska. In what sounds like a less sinister twist on All About Eve, Moretz would play the role of JoAnn, a young actress who takes on a role that Juliette Binoche’s aging actress had originated. Binoche’s character apparently develops an obsession with JoAnn in the film, that has been described as a meditation on aging. [Deadline]

• Calling all Happy Endings fans: Adam Pally will be starring in the new comedy Search Party for Universal about two roommates who have to save their friend who is stranded in Mexico…naked. The other guys will be played by T.J. Miller (Cloverfield) and Thomas Middleditch (The Campaign). Pally can be seen next in The To Do List with Aubrey Plaza. Old School writer Scot Armstrong will make his feature directorial debut on the project. [THR]

