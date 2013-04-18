'Girls' star Jemima Kirke kisses a girl in a new bridal fashion ad

STONE FOX BRIDE
Nakisha Williams
April 18, 2013 at 08:51 PM EDT

Girls

type
TV Show
genre
Drama
run date
04/15/12
performer
Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, Jemima Kirke
Producer
Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
6
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA

That’s so Jessa.

Judging from the photos of Jemima Kirke in the Stone Fox Bride spring 2013 lookbook, it seems the actress is as uninhibited as the character she plays on the HBO series Girls.

Kirke and jewelry designer Pamela Love, both wearing minimalist boho bridal gowns from the label, are pictured as a same-sex couple locked in what appears to be a passionate post-nuptial embrace. (The lookbook also features a male couple dressed in lacy frocks.) Kirke also models solo, wearing nothing underneath a see-through dress called “The Jemima.” 

Just who is the Stone Fox Bride bride? “You’re not into uptown. Or anything puffy or fluffy. Stiff flowers, pink cupcakes. F%@k weddings. You’re gonna throw rugs on the lawn, saunter into City Hall, say I do during a backyard barbeque,” reads the intro to the online catalogue. “We’d like to think we have a dress for every bats*%t bride out there: the hot punk with the shag bangs and skull tatts, the bedraggled bohemian with blue eyes and hair to her ass, the chic minimalist with mellow style who’s indifferent to fashion and couldn’t care less about trends.”

Voted “Best Anti-Bridezilla Bridal Boutique” by Time Out New York last year, this is the label’s first couture wedding dress collection.

