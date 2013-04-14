'Teen Wolf': Season 3 promo with Tyler Posey -- VIDEO
A new promo for season 3 of Teen Wolf — posted earlier today on MTV.com — premiered during tonight’s MTV movie awards. It’s wet, wild, and all kinds of ominous for hero Scott (Tyler Posey). Check it out below.
Teen Wolf season 3 premieres June 3 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.
