'Teen Wolf': Season 3 promo with Tyler Posey -- VIDEO

By Lanford Beard
April 14, 2013
Teen Wolf

A new promo for season 3 of Teen Wolf — posted earlier today on MTV.com — premiered during tonight’s MTV movie awards. It’s wet, wild, and all kinds of ominous for hero Scott (Tyler Posey). Check it out below.

Teen Wolf season 3 premieres June 3 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

