type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 116 minutes Wide Release Date 07/19/13 performer Anthony Hopkins, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Mary-Louise Parker, Bruce Willis director Dean Parisot distributor Lionsgate genre Action Adventure

In this sequel to 2010’s action-comedy, former black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his team of gun-toting retirees to hunt for a weapon of mass destruction. The search leads them to an imprisoned physicist played by series newcomer Anthony Hopkins. ”When they find him in the asylum, they think he’s a strange man, but harmless,” Hopkins teases about his character. ”Underneath all that is a different personality. I don’t want to elaborate on that, because it’s a bit of a surprise.” However, the actor notes that RED 2 features a pairing guaranteed to delight movie buffs: ”I have a scene with Brian Cox, who’s the other Hannibal Lecter!”