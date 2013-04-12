Red 2

Darren Franich
April 12, 2013 at 04:00 AM EDT

RED 2

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
116 minutes
Wide Release Date
07/19/13
performer
Anthony Hopkins, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Mary-Louise Parker, Bruce Willis
director
Dean Parisot
distributor
Lionsgate
genre
Action Adventure

In this sequel to 2010’s action-comedy, former black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his team of gun-toting retirees to hunt for a weapon of mass destruction. The search leads them to an imprisoned physicist played by series newcomer Anthony Hopkins. ”When they find him in the asylum, they think he’s a strange man, but harmless,” Hopkins teases about his character. ”Underneath all that is a different personality. I don’t want to elaborate on that, because it’s a bit of a surprise.” However, the actor notes that RED 2 features a pairing guaranteed to delight movie buffs: ”I have a scene with Brian Cox, who’s the other Hannibal Lecter!”

