'Game of Thrones' ratings steady for second episode

type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

HBO‘s Game of Thrones remained largely steady for its second episode this season.

Week 2 of season three delivered 4.3 million viewers at 9 p.m., down just a hair from the show’s return the previous week. A total of 6.4 million viewers watched across three plays. This makes Sunday’s airing the second most-watched Thrones episode in the show’s history. Here’s our recap.

You’ll recall the Thrones season premiere debuted up against The Walking Dead season finale and on Easter Sunday, but as a premiere it was obviously also heavily promoted. Compared to AMC’s Mad Men return (3.4 million viewers), Thrones came out on top despite AMC being available in roughly three times as many homes.