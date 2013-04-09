'Game of Thrones' ratings steady for second episode

James Hibberd
April 09, 2013 at 03:02 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
performer
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey
director
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
7

HBO‘s Game of Thrones remained largely steady for its second episode this season.

Week 2 of season three delivered 4.3 million viewers at 9 p.m., down just a hair from the show’s return the previous week. A total of 6.4 million viewers watched across three plays. This makes Sunday’s airing the second most-watched Thrones episode in the show’s history. Here’s our recap.

You’ll recall the Thrones season premiere debuted up against The Walking Dead season finale and on Easter Sunday, but as a premiere it was obviously also heavily promoted. Compared to AMC’s Mad Men return (3.4 million viewers), Thrones came out on top despite AMC being available in roughly three times as many homes. 

