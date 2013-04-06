'Dancing With the Stars': Lisa Vanderpump faints during rehearsal, okay to dance
Credit: Rick Rowell/ABC
UPDATED: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Dancing With the Stars competitor Lisa Vanderpump is expected to return to the ballroom Monday after fainting at a rehearsal this week for Dancing with the Stars, a source close to the show tells EW.
Vanderpump, 52, is paired with newcomer pro Gleb Savchenko on season 16 of DWTS. Last week, the pair avoided landing in the bottom two of the competition, but a lackluster performance meant they were still “in jeopardy.”
