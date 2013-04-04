Style Hunter: Emily Thorne's super-sexy masquerade dress as seen on 'Revenge'

Looking good may not be Emily’s (Emily VanCamp) idea of the best revenge, but that didn’t stop her from pulling out all the stops on last Sunday’s episode.

Heads turned and jaws dropped when Ms. Thorne arrived at the Grayson’s Halloween masquerade ball wearing this sexy white halter dress. Now that’s what I call a plunging neckline!

Click on to find out where you can buy the fetching frock.

Emily’s gown, which features a satin décolleté bodice and flowy jersey skirt, is from BCBG’s 2012 Holiday collection. (Click here to buy it.) Think it looks familiar? You may remember seeing Tinsel Korey in the same skin-baring design at the L.A. premiere of Breaking Dawn Part 2 last year.

If you’re looking to make a grand entrance at the prom — providing your dad will let you out the door with that much cleavage showing — or some other type of dressy event, this is the gown for you.

Just remember: When you wear something like this, double-stick tape is your friend.

