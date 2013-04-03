Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien (again!)

Rocking the familiar mustache and 1970’s shag of his Anchorman character Brian Fantana, Paul Rudd took a break from filming the sequel yesterday in Atlanta and popped by Conan O’Brien’s visiting TBS talk show.

Asked about the hotly anticipated Anchorman: The Legend Continues, Rudd surprised O’Brien with a special treat: an exclusive clip from the film. If that seems too good to be true — given that the top-secret sequel is, as O’Brien said, on “lock down” — it’s because it is. Only one of the following three words turned out to be true: “exclusive Anchorman clip.” Check it out below.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=hykhlKWD9dY#!&w=510

For the uninitiated, Rudd has shown this same clip — the runaway wheelchair scene from the 1988 kid-friendly alien flick Mac and Me — on Conan’s show before, most recently when he was there promoting This is 40 in late-December.

