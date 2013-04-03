One Direction doc includes shirtless moments, says Morgan Spurlock

Have you seen the trailer for the One Direction documentary, This is Us? Did you want there to be more shirtlessness? Did you want there to be more robots? Then we’re here to bring you a double-shot of good news. In a Twitter Q&A earlier today, director Morgan Spurlock — who once ate so much McDonald’s he became famous — gave more details about the film, which is being released in 3-D on Aug. 30.
To recap: The fivesome all care deeply about one another, all have great hair, and all treat Spurlock as if he were furniture. Will they be wearing shirts in the movie? They’re wild! Shirts are expensive. Music makes family. Who is Spurlock’s favorite guy? That’s one mystery he’ll never tell.
But really, the Q&A speaks for itself:
Read more:
Boy-band feud alert: Did One Direction just copy Backstreet Boys’ album title?
Simon Cowell’s ‘You Generation’ launches today — VIDEO
‘1D in 3D’ trailer: One Direction’s concert movie will be a scream — VIDEO
Comments