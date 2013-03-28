Katharine McPhee chops off her hair, Lyle Lovett turns fashion designer and more

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Michael Stewart/WireImage
Nakisha Williams
March 28, 2013 at 07:20 PM EDT

Smash

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
02/06/12
broadcaster
NBC
genre
Musical

Is Katharine McPhee distancing herself from her Smash character — and those pesky cancellation rumors — with a new hairstyle?  [StyleWatch]

After penning a story for GQ about his shopping (and possible sex) addition, Friday Night Lights author Buzz Bissinger has reportedly entered rehab. [Today]

Cate Blanchett signed a $10 million deal with Armani to represent the brand’s fragrance line. [NY Mag]

Bond Girl Bérénice Marlohe teamed up with Escada creative director Daniel Wingate to design a dress that will raise money to help at-risk women and children in India and Cambodia. [Telegraph]

While you’re counting down the hours until the season 3 premiere of Game of Thrones, browse the geekiest merchandise inspired by the show. [Flavorwire]

Chanel’s new collection is inspired by “classic cinematic beauty,” with lipstick and nail polish shade names like Starlet, Paparazzi and Cinema. [Pursuitist]

Country singer (and Julia Roberts ex) Lyle Lovett has created a line of high-end men’s shirts that retail between $225-265. [Hollywood Reporter]

Read more:

Cate Blanchett heads to HBO for ‘Cancer Vixen’

‘Game of Thrones’: Hiding Kit Harington’s ankle, faking sweat stains and more costume drama

Celebrate the return of ‘Game of Thrones’ with these low-rent Frankencostumes — PHOTOS

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now