Katharine McPhee chops off her hair, Lyle Lovett turns fashion designer and more

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/06/12 broadcaster NBC genre Musical

Is Katharine McPhee distancing herself from her Smash character — and those pesky cancellation rumors — with a new hairstyle? [StyleWatch]

After penning a story for GQ about his shopping (and possible sex) addition, Friday Night Lights author Buzz Bissinger has reportedly entered rehab. [Today]

Cate Blanchett signed a $10 million deal with Armani to represent the brand’s fragrance line. [NY Mag]

Bond Girl Bérénice Marlohe teamed up with Escada creative director Daniel Wingate to design a dress that will raise money to help at-risk women and children in India and Cambodia. [Telegraph]

While you’re counting down the hours until the season 3 premiere of Game of Thrones, browse the geekiest merchandise inspired by the show. [Flavorwire]

Chanel’s new collection is inspired by “classic cinematic beauty,” with lipstick and nail polish shade names like Starlet, Paparazzi and Cinema. [Pursuitist]

Country singer (and Julia Roberts ex) Lyle Lovett has created a line of high-end men’s shirts that retail between $225-265. [Hollywood Reporter]

Read more:

Cate Blanchett heads to HBO for ‘Cancer Vixen’

‘Game of Thrones’: Hiding Kit Harington’s ankle, faking sweat stains and more costume drama

Celebrate the return of ‘Game of Thrones’ with these low-rent Frankencostumes — PHOTOS