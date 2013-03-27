Peabody Awards winner's list

Doctor Who, Southland, Girls, and a host of other media were honored by the Peabody Awards this morning in the program’s annual announcement of its winners.

Administered by the University of Georgia’s journalism school, the Peabodys occupy a specific intersection in the yearly awards space by honoring “achievement and meritorious service” across multiple forms of broadcast — TV, radio, the Internet — which means each class can include an elastic number and type of winners.

Among those honored include D.L. Hughley’s satiric The Endangered List for Comedy Central, the SCOTUSblog, ABC’s documentary on Robin Robert’s battle with illness, The New York Times’ multimedia project “Snow Fall,” and The Library of Congress’ “Media Mechanics” mini-documentaries.

Meanwhile, both the “seemingly immortal” Who and Michael Apted’s Up series were honored with Institutional awards for being great for a very long time and Lorne Michaels was the recipient of an Individual award because “he’s the patron saint of satirical television comedy and, as one of his old co-conspirators would say, you’re not.”

See the entire list of this year’s 39 selections — all honored equally, as per the Peabody’s egalitarianism.

Read more:

BAFTA announces 2014 awards date, two weeks before Oscars

Guys on ‘Girls’: Two dudes debate the HBO

‘Doctor Who’ stars Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman talk 50th anniversary special script — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO