Casting Net: Katherine Heigl and Patrick Wilson go 'North of Hell'; Plus Dermot Mulroney, more

• Katherine Heigl and Patrick Wilson will play spouses in the dark comedy North of Hell. Wilson will play a successful business man, and Heigl, his controlling wife. Anthony Burns (Skateland) is set to write and direct. Heigl hasn’t really been on the scene much since 2012’s One for the Money, but she has a number of films in the pipeline, including The Big Wedding (out April 26) with Robert De Niro, Amanda Seyfried, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and Robin Williams, and the animated flick The Nut Job. Wilson has a number of projects coming up as well, including The Conjuring (out July 19) and Insidious: Chapter 2. As far as we know, none of them will feature Wilson playing ping-pong with Lena Dunham. [Deadline]

• Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) is set to join Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Louis C.K., Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Lawrence in David O. Russell’s ABSCAM movie (in limited release December 13). The film — which we hope will pick up a title soon — is reportedly undergoing a script rewrite by Russell and Eric Singer, the author of the original. Huston has been racking up the credits lately and can be seen next as Jack Kerouac in Kill Your Darlings. [Deadline]

• Dermot Mulroney will star alongside Nick Jonas and Isabel Lucas in Careful What You Wish For. The Enlightened actor will play Lucas’s investment banker husband (21 years her senior) who dies under suspiscious circumstances. This November, Mulroney can be seen in August: Osage County with Benedict Cumberbatch, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. [Variety]

• Speed Racer actor Kick Gurry will be teaming up with Lana and Andy Wachowski once more for Jupiter Ascending, alongside Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Mila Kunis, and Channing Tatum. No word yet on his role. The Australian actor can also be seen in Doug Liman’s All You Need Is Kill (out next March) with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. [Deadline]

