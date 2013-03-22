Who's the Boss

Adam Carlson
March 22, 2013 at 04:00 AM EDT

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy
run date
03/26/05
performer
Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas
broadcaster
BBC America
seasons
10
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-PG

Two villainous machines and a time-traveling phone booth were on hand for this week’s cover shoot, which spotlights iconic pieces of the Doctor Who-verse. (That’d be a Cyberman, a Dalek, and the TARDIS, respectively.) But photographer Ian Derry says the ”brilliant” chemistry between Matt Smith, as the bow-tied Time Lord, and Jenna-Louise Coleman, who plays the new companion, was the real star: ”[They were] probably the best two I’ve photographed in a long time.”

Doctor Duo

Get twice the Time Lord with our collector’s covers featuring the Doctor with a Cyberman and his companion. Buy either (or both!) at ew.com/doctorwhocovers.

