Who's the Boss

Doctor Who
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Sci-fi and Fantasy
- run date
- 03/26/05
- performer
- Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas
- broadcaster
- BBC America
- seasons
- 10
- Current Status
- In Season
- tvpgr
- TV-PG
Two villainous machines and a time-traveling phone booth were on hand for this week’s cover shoot, which spotlights iconic pieces of the Doctor Who-verse. (That’d be a Cyberman, a Dalek, and the TARDIS, respectively.) But photographer Ian Derry says the ”brilliant” chemistry between Matt Smith, as the bow-tied Time Lord, and Jenna-Louise Coleman, who plays the new companion, was the real star: ”[They were] probably the best two I’ve photographed in a long time.”
Doctor Duo
