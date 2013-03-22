Who's the Boss

type TV Show genre Sci-fi and Fantasy run date 03/26/05 performer Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas broadcaster BBC America seasons 10 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG

Two villainous machines and a time-traveling phone booth were on hand for this week’s cover shoot, which spotlights iconic pieces of the Doctor Who-verse. (That’d be a Cyberman, a Dalek, and the TARDIS, respectively.) But photographer Ian Derry says the ”brilliant” chemistry between Matt Smith, as the bow-tied Time Lord, and Jenna-Louise Coleman, who plays the new companion, was the real star: ”[They were] probably the best two I’ve photographed in a long time.”

Doctor Duo

