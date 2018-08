Cedric “The Entertainer” will take over for Meredith Vieira as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire when it begins its 12th season in syndication this fall.

Vieira launched the weekday version of the game show in 2002 and remained host for 11 seasons, through this year.

Cedric The Entertainer is best known for his work on the “Kings of Comedy” tour with Steve Harvey, the late Bernie Mac, and D.L. Hughley.

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire airs daily.