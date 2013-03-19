In their OutKast days, Big Boi was often slotted as the traditional Southern slanger to Andre 3000’s kooky space cadet. But he’s capable of his own intergalactic travel: On Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors, he makes like the great funk weirdos of yesteryear, plunging his purple psychedelic prose beneath creamy seas of keyboard, two-stepping funk, and indie flotsam. It almost makes the calls to get the iconic duo back together seem silly, when the next-level mothership has already landed. A-