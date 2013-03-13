'Big Bang Theory': Kunal Nayyar on Paleyfest, 'How I Met Your Mother'

Argo type Movie

Image zoom Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Bang Theory will hit the stage at PaleyFest tonight, but tonight’s event is also a special one.

It marks the first time a Paley panel will be streamed live from select theaters across the country. (See participating theaters close to you here.) To celebrate the occasion, EW asked Kunal Nayyar to participate in our Pop Culture Personality Test.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before we start, how are you feeling about being on the big screen?

Kunal Nayyar: At this point I can only speak for myself. It doesn’t make me nervous. If it was just me, and it was all this big stuff, it would probably make me nervous. But having the cast and producers there, [it will] feel like we’re just hanging on set. There’s a kinship and a friendship [among us]. We’re a family, so when we’re all on stage together, it’s just fun and a chance for people to see how we are off-screen.

Well, appropriately, I’ll start off your quiz with a movie-themed question: What was the last movie you saw on the big screen?

Argo. I loved it. I don’t think I’ve met anyone who doesn’t love it.

Movie you can’t stop quoting?

Lord of the Rings.

Still?

I know! Either that or Love Actually. Well, I don’t quote Love Actually, but I know every line.

What’s a TV Show you’d bring back from the dead?

The Wire.

First celebrity crush?

Danica McKellar [from The Wonder Years]. And you know, she was a guest star on Big Bang, and I got to kiss her, which I thought was weird. Well, it was awesome, but I was so nervous.

What’s your go-to Karaoke song?

Good question! [Probably] “Piano Man.” That’s a fun song to kick the night off because you get the whole bar singing with you.

It’s a crowd-pleaser, for sure.

Yeah, but it’s a super-long song.

What’s the last TV show that made you cry?

Six Feet Under. I just caught up on Six Feet Under recently, and I watched episode after episode. It was emotional.

TV episode you can’t erase from your DVR?

I have the entire Game of Thrones season 2.

Lastly, TV character with whom you’d love to have a conversation.

Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother. To me it’d just be awesome to have a beer with him and talk about life because he’s awesome.

Read more:

EW Special Coverage: PaleyFest 2013