SXSW: 'Swim Little Fish Swim' video clip

Not succumbing to a child’s “I want” is one of the hardest things a parent faces. And in the clip below from the SXSW Film Festival movie Swim Little Fish Swim, we see two of the “fish” in question — the young girl, and an actual, well, fish.

The movie, a brainchild of the French creative team Ruben Amar and Lola Bessis, premieres Monday morning at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and focuses on a couple (played by Dustin Guy Defa and Brooke Bloom) in New York City whose lives are disrupted when a young French artist (played by Bessis) comes to stay. They are “at a crossroads” in their relationship, disagreeing over everything, including even what to name their three-year-old child (played by Olivia Durling Costello, who is featured in the clip below).

