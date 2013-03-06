Casting Net: Edward Norton versus Michael Keaton in 'Birdman'; Plus Liam Neeson, Keri Russell, more

• Yesterday we reported the initial casting for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman, but one of the key parts was left out of the announcement: Who would be the foil to Michael Keaton’s character’s comeback. Wednesday it was announced that Edward Norton would take on the role of the egotistical theater actor, which sounds like another inspired casting choice. We’re also kind of excited to see the failed Bruce Banner go head to head with one of history’s most beloved Bruce Waynes. Norton just wrapped The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson’s follow-up to Moonrise Kingdom. [Deadline]

• Liam Neeson is in talks to join Seth MacFarlane’s sophomore film, A Million Ways to Die in the West. Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron are already set to star in the film as MacFarlane’s ex-girlfriend and an outlaw’s wife, respectively. If the deal goes through, Neeson would play Theron’s outlaw husband. [THR]

• Keri Russell is set to join the ever-growing cast of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, alongside Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, and Andy Serkis. Director Matt Reeves created Felicity with J.J. Abrams, so it will be a nice reunion for Russell who has been back on the scene with a variety of projects, including Austenland, which premiered at Sundance. [Variety]

• Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Mark Duplass (The League), and Ted Danson (Bored to Death) will join forces for the upcoming independent film The One I Love. Danson will play a therapist to Moss and Duplass’s married couple. Charlie McDowell (the upcoming Fighting Jacob with Kate Mara) is set to direct the project. [Deadline]

