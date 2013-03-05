Today in Internet victory: This Carly Rae Jepsen/Nine Inch Nails mash-up

type Music Current Status In Season

You thought you were finished with Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” didn’t you?

One of 2012’s most parodied, lip-dubbed, covered tracks — which also happened to be no. 1 on EW’s year-end Singles list — was mashed-up seemingly ad infinitum.

But here’s one more version of “Call Me Maybe” to add to your definitive collection — chopped up in Satan’s own special sonic blender with Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” for a brand new track titled “Call Me a Hole.”

It’s credited to pomDeter (created on the suggestion of another genius called carly_rae_reznor), and it’s entirely possible it could end up being the best song of 2013. (Not really, but it is crazy-good.)

Listen below:

[soundcloud url="http://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/81761778" params="visual=true&show_artwork=true&maxwidth=500&maxheight=750" width="100%" height="400" iframe="true" /]

Here’s a fun fact you can use to impress your friends: The gentleman who handled the mixing on “Call Me Maybe” also remixed songs for Nine Inch Nails and co-produced Marilyn Manson’s Antichrist Superstar with Reznor—so this piece was practically pre-ordained. Thanks, Dave “Rave” Ogilvie!

Read More on EW.com:

Carly Rae Jepsen cancels Boy Scouts concert

It’s a ”Call Me Maybe” World

Trent Reznor announces new Nine Inch Nails tour