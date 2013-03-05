Today in Internet victory: This Carly Rae Jepsen/Nine Inch Nails mash-up

Nine Inch Nails
- type
- Music
- Current Status
- In Season
You thought you were finished with Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” didn’t you?
One of 2012’s most parodied, lip-dubbed, covered tracks — which also happened to be no. 1 on EW’s year-end Singles list — was mashed-up seemingly ad infinitum.
But here’s one more version of “Call Me Maybe” to add to your definitive collection — chopped up in Satan’s own special sonic blender with Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” for a brand new track titled “Call Me a Hole.”
It’s credited to pomDeter (created on the suggestion of another genius called carly_rae_reznor), and it’s entirely possible it could end up being the best song of 2013. (Not really, but it is crazy-good.)
Listen below:
Here’s a fun fact you can use to impress your friends: The gentleman who handled the mixing on “Call Me Maybe” also remixed songs for Nine Inch Nails and co-produced Marilyn Manson’s Antichrist Superstar with Reznor—so this piece was practically pre-ordained. Thanks, Dave “Rave” Ogilvie!
Read More on EW.com:
Carly Rae Jepsen cancels Boy Scouts concert
Comments