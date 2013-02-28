'Tomb Raider' trailer: Lara Croft jumps from high places, several times

Darren Franich
February 28, 2013 at 05:21 PM EST

We’re just a few days away from the release of Tomb Raider, the much-anticipated reboot of the Lara Croft franchise. (And according to my gamer colleague Aaron Morales, it’s good!) In an effort to make you just a teeny bit more excited, a new trailer for the game shows the teenaged Lara undergoing various feats of acrobatic derring-do as she tries to survive her journey across a mysterious island. The trailer also shows various real-life gamers, speaking as if they themselves are Lara Croft. But aren’t we all Lara Croft, when you get right down to it? The more you knoooowww… Anyhow, watch the trailer:

