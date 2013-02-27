Kelly Rowland and Michael Bolton duet on 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' -- VIDEO

type Music Current Status In Season performer Michael McDonald (Musician)

Kelly Rowland is continuing her really very good 2013 — surviving being shot out of an air cannon at the Super Bowl (safety first!), seeing a major sales bump post-Bowl (not too shabby), cohosting the Oscars’ red carpet (great) — with a Michael Bolton duet, for his newest release Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville.

The pair have teamed up on the title track, which began as a classic hit for Marvin Gay and Tammi Terrell before becoming that thing the Sister Act 2 cast sang along to over the credits.

Honestly, we do have a few quibbles: Michael B.’s vocal tone is nice, all smooth-like and manly, but it tends to overwhelm the song’s original give-and-take. Also: Why does the instrumentation sound like’s it’s been kicked up two notches?

Also: Why does Rowland (shock, gasp) sound Auto-Tuned during a few of her vocal runs?

Take a listen below. Greater or less than “Kisses Down Low”?

