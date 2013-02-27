'Cult' moved to Fridays on CW

This can’t be good: the CW is moving the midseason drama Cult to Fridays and replacing it with repeats of other shows — beginning with Beauty and the Beast on March 5.

Cult will bow in its new 9 p.m. Friday timeslot on March 8. The series follows investigative journalist Jeff Sefton (Matt Davis), who is searching for his missing brother and in the process uncovers the dark underworld of the TV show “Cult” and its rabid fans.

‘Cult’ series premiere react: Getting lost in a trippy cult pop thriller about trippy cult pop thrillers