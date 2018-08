We know how Seth MacFarlane thinks EW will grade his performance at the Oscars, but we want to know what you thought of the Family Guy creator as host. If you need a refresher, here’s a rundown of his jokes from the night.

Related:

Oscars 2013: The winners

Oscars 2013: EW’s special coverage

EW live at the Oscars — See our tweets!

Jennifer Lawrence falls on her way to accept Best Actress Oscar — VIDEO

Kristen Stewart on crutches at Oscars because of foot injury, says makeup artist