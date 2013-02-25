Mitt Romney books first television interview

Next Sunday, Mitt Romney will have his first sit-down interview since losing the presidential election.

The interview, which will air on Fox News Sunday, was announced on host Chris Wallace’s show yesterday. Ann Romney will also join him for the talk. Wallace said the interview will “ask them about the campaign, how they have dealt with their defeat, and what Gov. Romney thinks of Obama’s second term agenda.”

We’re guessing he’s not a fan.

A Sunday morning show is a more serious debut than Sen. John McCain’s first interview after his presidential election loss. McCain went with The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2008, but that lighthearted chat took place just a week after the election.

