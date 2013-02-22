iTunes gets into the indie spirit

One of the most frustrating parts of being an independent-film lover is how hard it is to see low-budget, high-IQ movies unless you live in an art-house-friendly town. But thanks to iTunes, that’s changing. Apple’s online store just launched a hub where you can check out many of this year’s Film Independent Spirit Award nominees from the comfort of your living room. In addition to catching up on Best Feature contenders such as Beasts of the Southern Wild, Bernie, and Moonrise Kingdom, you can see some of 2013’s unsung performances, like Ann Dowd’s in Compliance and Michael Peña’s in End of Watch.