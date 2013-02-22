iTunes gets into the indie spirit

iTunes helps those who don't live in art house friendly towns

By Chris Nashawaty
Updated February 22, 2013 at 05:00 AM EST
Advertisement

Beasts of the Southern Wild

type
  • Movie

One of the most frustrating parts of being an independent-film lover is how hard it is to see low-budget, high-IQ movies unless you live in an art-house-friendly town. But thanks to iTunes, that’s changing. Apple’s online store just launched a hub where you can check out many of this year’s Film Independent Spirit Award nominees from the comfort of your living room. In addition to catching up on Best Feature contenders such as Beasts of the Southern Wild, Bernie, and Moonrise Kingdom, you can see some of 2013’s unsung performances, like Ann Dowd’s in Compliance and Michael Peña’s in End of Watch.

Beasts of the Southern Wild

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 93 minutes

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com