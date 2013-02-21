Oscar rap on 'Jimmy Fallon'

We know that Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are the kings of producing fun hip-hop and rap songs about pop culture. See here with Obama, here for the “History of Rap,” and here for a collection of TV theme songs.

Therefore, when an audience member asked Fallon to have someone catch him up, through a rap song, on the Oscar-nominated films, we knew it was going to be epic. Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter took on the duties and completely killed it.

Props to Tariq for realizing that Fandango rhymes perfectly with Django and for pronouncing Quvenzhané flawlessly.

Watch the full clip below:

http://www.hulu.com/watch/458872#i0,p0,d1

Read more:

Alison Brie’s freestyle rap skills are really improving

Jimmy Fallon presents episode 4 of ‘Downton Sixbey’

‘Behind the Ballot’: Film editors weigh in on their craft

‘Behind the Ballot’: Production design

‘Behind the Ballot’: Oscar makeup and hairstyles

‘Behind the Ballot’: Video series launches