Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn reunite in 'The Internship' trailer

The Internship
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- Wide Release Date
- 06/07/13
- performer
- Rose Byrne, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson
- director
- Shawn Levy
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- genre
- Comedy
Eight years after Wedding Crashers, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn have reunited for a new comedy that doubles as an extended commercial for Google.
The Internship has the duo playing Nick and Billy, a pair of down-on-their-luck salesmen who find themselves out of a job when their company shuts down. Desperate, they apply for and attain internships at Google — only to find themselves competing against a gaggle of brilliant 20-somethings for a handful of full-time positions. The Office‘s B.J. Novak, The Daily Show‘s Aasif Mandvi, and Bridesmaids‘s Rose Byrne co-star; Date Night‘s Shawn Levy directed. Watch the trailer — which premiered, appropriately, during a Google Plus hangout this afternoon — below.
The Internship opens June 7.
