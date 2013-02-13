Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn reunite in 'The Internship' trailer

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 06/07/13 performer Rose Byrne, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson director Shawn Levy distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation genre Comedy

Eight years after Wedding Crashers, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn have reunited for a new comedy that doubles as an extended commercial for Google.

The Internship has the duo playing Nick and Billy, a pair of down-on-their-luck salesmen who find themselves out of a job when their company shuts down. Desperate, they apply for and attain internships at Google — only to find themselves competing against a gaggle of brilliant 20-somethings for a handful of full-time positions. The Office‘s B.J. Novak, The Daily Show‘s Aasif Mandvi, and Bridesmaids‘s Rose Byrne co-star; Date Night‘s Shawn Levy directed. Watch the trailer — which premiered, appropriately, during a Google Plus hangout this afternoon — below.

The Internship opens June 7.

