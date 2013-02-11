'Pretty Little Liars' sneak peek: The good doctor is in -- VIDEO

type TV Show genre Drama run date 06/14/11 performer Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell broadcaster Freeform seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

It’s like they always say: Someone is most dangerous when they have nothing left to lose. And now that Spencer has hit rock bottom, we think the members of the “A” team should be scared ones for once.

Like the episode title implies, Season 3, Episode 19 “What Becomes of the Broken-Hearted” looks to be all about how Spencer is dealing with Toby’s secret, Mona and … Wren? From ditching school to crying at school and even getting a message from “A” written on the inside of her sunglasses, it’s clear that Spencer isn’t holding up too well. And we aren’t the only ones who think so. Did we just hear that Mona calls Wren in order to give Spencer a treatment plan? And what is all this talk about the girl in the red coat? It looks like we’ve got another Mona versus Spencer showdown on our hands in this week’s episode. Place your bets now!

