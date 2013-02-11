Grammys less popular than last year

Despite some heavy star power, the 55th Annual Grammy Awards declined in the ratings from last year’s record-setting telecast.
CBS’ coverage of the music special delivered a powerful 28.1 million viewers and a 10.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Sunday night.
But that’s down 30 percent in viewers and down 27 percent in the demo from last year’s awards which aired a day after Whitney Houston’s death.
Insiders expected the Grammy audience to drop given the unusual and tragic circumstances surrounding last year’s airing. Still, the Grammys enjoyed its second-largest audience since 1993 and easily won the night. During the show, folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, singer Gotye, bluesy duo the Black Keys and pop band fun all took home major awards.
Meanwhile some rivals were crushed. ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Revenge both fell to series-low ratings — Revenge, in particular, is looking pretty dire with a 1.4 rating. Fox’s comedy block leader Family Guy was down 17 percent. And NBC’s Betty White’s 90th Birthday special was the night’s lowest-rated show (and that includes a Bob’s Burgers repeat that aired at 7 p.m.).
UPDATE: Some asking if AMC’s The Walking Dead was a factor. The show was on during last year’s Grammys too, though this year will be higher rated. Those numbers coming later today.
Full Chart:
|FOX
|7:00P
|BOBS BURGERS
|RS
|#12
|1.0
|2,189
|7:30P
|CLEVELAND
|#10
|1.3
|2,749
|8:00P
|SIMPSONS
|#4
|2.1
|4,312
|8:30P
|BOBS BURGERS
|#7t
|1.8
|3,428
|9:00P
|FAMILY GUY
|#2
|2.4
|4,568
|9:30P
|AMERICAN DAD
|#5
|2.0
|3,804
|ABC
|7-8P
|AMERICA’S FUNNIEST
|#7t
|1.8
|7,283
|8-9P
|ONCE UPON A TIME
|#3
|2.2
|7,022
|9-10P
|REVENGE
|#9
|1.4
|5,067
|10-11P
|REVENGE SPECIAL
|S
|#13t
|0.8
|2,896
|CBS
|7-8P
|60 MINUTES
|#6
|1.9
|11,125
|8-11P
|GRAMMY AWARDS
|S
|#1
|10.3
|29,020
|NBC
|7-8P
|DATELINE
|#11
|1.2
|5,710
|8-9P
|BETTY WHITE
|RS
|#15
|0.6
|3,085
|9-11P
|SNL SPECIAL
|RS
|#13t
|0.8
|2,566
