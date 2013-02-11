Grammys less popular than last year

James Hibberd
February 11, 2013 at 05:03 PM EST

Despite some heavy star power, the 55th Annual Grammy Awards declined in the ratings from last year’s record-setting telecast.

CBS’ coverage of the music special delivered a powerful 28.1 million viewers and a 10.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Sunday night.

But that’s down 30 percent in viewers and down 27 percent in the demo from last year’s awards which aired a day after Whitney Houston’s death.

Insiders expected the Grammy audience to drop given the unusual and tragic circumstances surrounding last year’s airing. Still, the Grammys enjoyed its second-largest audience since 1993 and easily won the night. During the show, folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, singer Gotye, bluesy duo the Black Keys and pop band fun all took home major awards.

Meanwhile some rivals were crushed. ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Revenge both fell to series-low ratings — Revenge, in particular, is looking pretty dire with a 1.4 rating. Fox’s comedy block leader Family Guy was down 17 percent. And NBC’s Betty White’s 90th Birthday special was the night’s lowest-rated show (and that includes a Bob’s Burgers repeat that aired at 7 p.m.).

UPDATE: Some asking if AMC’s The Walking Dead was a factor. The show was on during last year’s Grammys too, though this year will be higher rated. Those numbers coming later today.

Full Chart:

FOX 7:00P BOBS BURGERS RS #12 1.0 2,189
7:30P CLEVELAND #10 1.3 2,749
8:00P SIMPSONS #4 2.1 4,312
8:30P BOBS BURGERS #7t 1.8 3,428
9:00P FAMILY GUY #2 2.4 4,568
9:30P AMERICAN DAD #5 2.0 3,804
ABC 7-8P AMERICA’S FUNNIEST #7t 1.8 7,283
8-9P ONCE UPON A TIME #3 2.2 7,022
9-10P REVENGE #9 1.4 5,067
10-11P REVENGE SPECIAL S #13t 0.8 2,896
CBS 7-8P 60 MINUTES #6 1.9 11,125
8-11P GRAMMY AWARDS S #1 10.3 29,020
NBC 7-8P DATELINE #11 1.2 5,710
8-9P BETTY WHITE RS #15 0.6 3,085
9-11P SNL SPECIAL RS #13t 0.8 2,566

