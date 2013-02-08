The first chapter of The House Girl grabs you by the bonnet strings and starts running. It’s 1852, and Josephine, a young slave, has just planned a daring escape from a farm. Before she leaves, the story loses momentum, jumping ahead to 2004, when a lawyer named Lina has taken on a slavery reparation case that involves Josephine. As the plot switches back and forth, it’s clear that Conklin, an ex-litigator, really cares about the court case. But this reader? Not much. Far more pressing: Where will Josephine go? Will she get caught? Could Lina please win this case so that we can get back to Josephine? B