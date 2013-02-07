'Time' Magazine features Oscar nominees

Most of the faces that appear in Time Magazine’s annual Great Performances package this year will be familiar to Oscar prognosticators — presumptive Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway is there, as is her greatest competition for the prize (Lincoln‘s Sally Field) and her Les Mis costar Hugh Jackman.

But the portfolio also highlights a few of last year’s less celebrated performers, including The Sessions‘s John Hawkes and Argo‘s John Goodman, who has somehow never been nominated for an Oscar. Youngest-ever Best Actress nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Django Unchained‘s Christoph Waltz, The Impossible‘s Naomi Watts, The Master‘s Amy Adams, and Zero Dark Thirty‘s Jessica Chastain also made the cut. Interestingly enough, five of the 10 performances on the list are characters based on real people, while the other five are fictional creations — though Adams’s character arguably occupies a space between those poles.