Beyonce announces 'Mrs. Carter Show' world tour

And you thought “Queen B” was just a nickname.

Shortly after her triumphant, Destiny’s Child-reuniting, Superdome power-destroying halftime show, Her Majesty Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter I revealed that she will soon embark on a royal tour of her fabulous domain — a.k.a. the whole wide world, or at least Europe and North America. Interestingly enough, Bey chose to announce her tour in the same way as last year’s halftime show performer while also using imagery heavily associated with a certain rival queen.

The grand trip will begin in Belgrade, Serbia this April before stalking fiercely through cities including Paris, Munich, and London — where Bey will spend four nights at the O2 Arena — and traveling to the good old U.S. of A. Appropriately enough, the tour will conclude at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the new arena christened by Beyoncé’s husband last fall. (Mrs. Carter, too, is no stranger to the Barclays stage.)

But enough talk — let’s watch the First Lady of pop music prove what it really means to be a queen. (Answer: “Never wearing pants.”)

Get a full list of tour dates at Beyoncé’s website, and be quick about it; you’ll need time to put together a proper tribute.

