Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Bob Odenkirk star in Samsung Super Bowl ad

Actually, that headline is sort of misleading. Though the following video is a teaser for ads that’ll play during a certain Big Game, Rogen and Rudd discover in it that they can’t actually use any copyrighted terms — meaning that “Super Bowl” itself, as well as the names of the teams playing, are out. Luckily, Breaking Bad‘s Bob Odenkirk is there to guide them over this hurdle. (That’s why you always call Saul). Check out the “next big thing” below:

So who are you betting on this Sunday — the San Francisco Fifty-Minus-Ones or the Baltimore Black Birds? (My heart remains with the Pittsburgh Iron-Carbon Alloy Manufacturers.)

Read more:

Calvin Klein to make sexy Super Bowl ad debut — VIDEO

See Hyundai’s big Super Bowl commercial, featuring The Flaming Lips (and a new song) — VIDEO

Volkswagen teases Super Bowl ad, explains why it doesn’t star Jar Jar Binks — VIDEO