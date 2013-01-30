Shaggs musical to become film

type Movie Current Status In Season

Director Ken Kwapis (He’s Just Not That Into You) and writer Joy Gregory (Switched at Birth) have announced they are developing a movie version of the latter’s stage musical, The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World, which details the strange story of the titular, all-girl ’60s rock band.

The New Hampshire band were a trio of sisters whose musical efforts were masterminded by their father and who recorded just one studio album, 1969’s crude and bizarre Philosophy of the World. Over time the Shaggs would come to be admired and acclaimed by such notable fans as Frank Zappa and Kurt Cobain. “Most people are startled when they hear the Shaggs for the first time,” said Kwapis in a statement. “Their sound is awkward and unpolished, but their songs have a purity of expression that no amount of musical training can give you. And behind the music is a powerful story of three girls who yearn to rise above their meager existence, while under the yoke of a demanding father who believes they are destined for greatness.”

The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World was first produced in Los Angeles in 2003 and enjoyed an off-Broadway run last year. Kwapis, who will direct the Gregory-penned screenplay, is developing the project through his In Cahoots company. The movie will be produced by by Kwapis, Gregory, and Kwapis’ In Cahoots partner Alexandra Beattie. The two surviving members of the Shaggs, Betty and Dorothy “Dot” Wiggin, will act as consultants on the film.

