Showtime renews 'Californication' and 2 other shows

The trio are averaging higher ratings than last year, continuing Showtime’s ratings uptrend this season which started with Dexter and Homeland returning to series-high audiences last fall. “Californication, House of Lies and Shameless possess highly distinctive comedic voices, and given that all three continue to grow their audience season after season – the pick-up decision was easy,” said Showtime entertainment president David Nevins in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to see what each of these series has in store for their next seasons.”