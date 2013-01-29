Showtime renews 'Californication' and 2 other shows
The ad is wrong: God doesn’t hate Californication.
Showtime is renewing its entire current Sunday comedy block. Californication, House of Lies and Shameless will all return in 2014.
The trio are averaging higher ratings than last year, continuing Showtime’s ratings uptrend this season which started with Dexter and Homeland returning to series-high audiences last fall. “Californication, House of Lies and Shameless possess highly distinctive comedic voices, and given that all three continue to grow their audience season after season – the pick-up decision was easy,” said Showtime entertainment president David Nevins in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to see what each of these series has in store for their next seasons.”
The third season of Shameless is up 22 percent (averaging 5.4 million viewers across all platforms including DVR), the second season of House of Lies is up 10 percent (3.2 million) and the sixth season of Californication is up 21 percent (3.1 million).
