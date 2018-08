Submitted by Dr. Bombay:

Amy, I’ve known you since you were pregnant with Lena Dunham.

— Tina Fey accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 19 Annual SAG Awards

