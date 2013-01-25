Oscars: Tribute planned for recent movie musicals

David James

This hills won’t come alive with the sound of music, and nobody will be singin’ in the rain, but The Oscars will be dedicating a portion of this year’s ceremony to movie musicals.

The producers of the Feb. 24 show announced today that they are planning a celebration of musical films from the past ten years, an era that starts with one they helped produce themselves — Chicago, which won Best Picture at the 2003 Academy Awards.

“The musical as a motion picture genre has had a remarkable renaissance in the last decade,” broadcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said in a statement. “We are excited to showcase three musical films — Chicago, Dreamgirls, and Les Miserables — on our Oscar show.”

The pair didn’t specify whether other musicals would also be included. They’ve made a point of saying they plan to tease certain elements of the show without giving away everything they have in store.

Some possible surprises might include films that won Oscars for their songs, such as the Irish street-musician romance Once, or Crazy Heart, which starred Jeff Bridges as a self-destructive country star. And how great would it be if Hustle & Flow‘s Three 6 Mafia came back to remind us that It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp?

What recent movie musical would you like to see on the show?