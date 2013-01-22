'S.H.I.E.L.D.' pilot starts filming -- PHOTOS

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG seasons 4 run date 07/19/13 performer Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet broadcaster ABC genre Action Adventure

So this is how it’s going to be, eh S.H.I.E.L.D.?

The first batch of maddeningly vague images from the heavily buzzed-about ABC pilot have hit the Internet. Here’s director-writer-producer Joss Whedon in between takes, tweeted by co-writer Maurissa Tancharoen. He’s looking at nothing in particular. In fact, you can’t even really see him! He’s just a shadowy figure, like Moriarty or Deep Throat or Red John. But it’s S.H.I.E.L.D.! It’s not-quite-The Avengers on TV. So you still want to see this, right? Also, a couple more Tweeted pics — a S.H.I.E.L.D. pickup truck (perfect for helping a defender of America’s freedom move to a new apartment) and co-writer Jed Whedon’s chair. A source tells us filming started today in Los Angeles. And as we reported during the TV critics’ press tour, ABC is quite excited about this project.

