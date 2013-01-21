Alicia Keys sings 'Obama on Fire' at Inaugural Ball: VIDEO

Alicia Keys altered her Hunger Games anthem “Girl on Fire” for her performance at President Obama’s Inaugural Ball Sunday night. Watch an excerpt below. “Obama on Fire” is a definite crowd pleaser.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YboP9kjG1Ok

