Sundance 2013 -- Concussion exclusive: VIDEO

Congratulations, Concussion — you may have the Sundanciest plot summary in the history of Sundance.

To wit: “Abby is a fortysomething, wealthy, married, lesbian housewife who — after getting smacked in the head by her son’s baseball — walks around every corner of her suburban life to confront a mounting desire for something else. She takes on a new project and purchases a pied-à-terre in Manhattan. Walking around the city streets reminds Abby what it feels like to be sexy, and her pent-up libido shakes off its inhibitions. Her desire is not a take-home item for the minivan ride back home, so Abby inaugurates a double life that draws her deeply into a world of prostitution for women.”

The film stars Deadwood‘s Robin Weigert as Abby and Sons of Anarchy favorite Maggie Siff — a.k.a. Mad Men‘s Rachel Menken — as Sam, a woman who has a meeting with Abby in the following exclusive clip:

