'Deception' clip: John Larroquette may be up to no good

Next Monday, we’ll meet a new character on Deception, played by John Larroquette. In the third episode of the nighttime soap, Joanna (Meagan Good) is still investigating the mysterious death of her childhood best friend, Vivian Bowers. But the Bowers family’s respective stories keep getting more and more tangled. Last week, suspicion turned to Vivian’s creepy older brother, Edward (Tate Donovan).