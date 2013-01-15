Lifetime cancels 'Drop Dead Diva'

Lifetime has decided to forgo a fifth season of Drop Dead Diva.

The drama about a dead model trapped in the body of a smart and fluffy lawyer has attempted to make noise over the last few years with a bevy of eclectic guest stars — Joan Rivers, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams, among them. But it never managed to generate the kind of viewership enjoyed by Army Wives, Lifetime’s hit drama.

The news about Diva, which wrapped its fourth season three months ago, was first reported by Deadline. It starred Brooke Elliott and Margaret Cho and is from Josh Berman. Sony, which produced the series for Lifetime, may shop the series elsewhere.