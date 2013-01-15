Lifetime cancels 'Drop Dead Diva'

placeholder
Lynette Rice
January 15, 2013 at 12:00 PM EST

Lifetime has decided to forgo a fifth season of Drop Dead Diva.

The drama about a dead model trapped in the body of a smart and fluffy lawyer has attempted to make noise over the last few years with a bevy of eclectic guest stars — Joan Rivers, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams, among them. But it never managed to generate the kind of viewership enjoyed by Army Wives, Lifetime’s hit drama.

The news about Diva, which wrapped its fourth season three months ago, was first reported by Deadline. It starred Brooke Elliott and Margaret Cho and is from Josh Berman. Sony, which produced the series for Lifetime, may shop the series elsewhere.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now