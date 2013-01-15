Lance Armstrong's interview with Oprah to air over two nights

Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong will air over two nights instead of one, starting Jan. 17, Winfrey’s OWN network announced today.

The move comes as curiosity over the contents of the interview continues, and Winfrey herself went on CBS This Morning Tuesday and confirmed that Armstrong confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs during their sitdown in Austin, Texas. However, she added, “he did not come clean in the manner I expected.”

“It was surprising to me. I would say that for myself, my team, all of us in the room, we were mesmerized by some of his answers,” she added.

Armstrong’s episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter will air Jan. 17 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET, and Friday, Jan.18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The interview will be simultaneously streamed live worldwide both nights on Oprah.com.

This is Armstrong’s first televised interview since the seven-time Tour de France champ was stripped of his titles and endorsement deals upon allegations of doping.

