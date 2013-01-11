Matt Damon to guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/03/11 performer Jimmy Kimmel broadcaster ABC genre Talk Shows

Set your DVRs: Matt Damon will finally submit to an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Jan. 24. And “may God help Damon if he dares show his stupid face,” Kimmel said in a statement.

For nearly as long as he’s hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian has had the same show-ending tradition: Apologizing and saying that he’s been forced to bump his last guest of the night, Matt Damon. In 2006, Kimmel finally welcomed Damon onto the show for the first time — only to inform his guest as soon as he sat down that their time was up.

Damon got his revenge in 2008 by co-starring with Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman in “I’m F—ing Matt Damon,” a viral video that inspired an equally popular sequel, “I’m F—ing Ben Affleck.” In the years since, Damon has done cameo appearances in several pre-taped Live comedy bits, including this extended sketch from 2010’s post-Oscars episode — but he’s never sat on Jimmy’s couch for a regular interview.

This week, Jimmy Kimmel Live moved to an earlier time slot, where it competes directly against Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. The Damon interview could help the show regain the ratings victory it claimed on Tuesday and lost on Wednesday — even (and especially) if the whole thing ends up being an elaborate prank.

