The 10 Best and 10 Worst movie remakes

The new trailer for The Evil Dead — a remake of Sam Raimi’s camp classic — has us really excited for the release of the movie. (Check out Clark Collis’ deep dive here.) It also got us thinking — will the darker tone of the film distinguish it from its predecessor and earn it a spot on your list of best remakes? Or will it tank and end up on your list of worst remakes? We’ll have to wait until it hits theaters — but until then, here are the 20 movies you picked as the 10 best and 10 worst remakes of all time.

The Top 10 Best Remakes

BEST: The Fly (1986)

Original: The Fly (1958)

Your rank: #10 (3.1% of vote)

We say: Director David Cronenberg located the terror and real tragedy in the schlocky B-movie tale of a scientist (Jeff Goldblum) who mutates into an insect after a disastrous experiment. The special effects still have the potential to gross out, if not terrify, but the line ”Be afraid…be very afraid” is delightfully timeless.

Next page: #9