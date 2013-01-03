Watch the trailer for 'Fragments,' Dan Wells' follow-up to 'Partials' -- EXCLUSIVE

Happy New Year! What better way to celebrate than with the exclusive trailer for Fragments, Book 2 in Dan Wells’ dystopian Partials Sequence?

Partials introduced us to a world torn apart by war between humans and the titular Partials, organic beings engineered to look like people. With North America reduced to merely tens of thousands thanks to RM, a virus to which only a small minority are immune, humanity’s survival depends on finding a cure for the deadly disease. Fragments sees the return of 16-year-old Kira, who’s left her home in East Meadow in an attempt to find out the truth about who she is. Her journey will take her into the heart of post-apocalyptic America, where she’ll encounter an enemy even greater than she imagined. Check out the trailer below:

Fragments hits shelves Feb. 26.

