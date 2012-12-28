EW TV awards

It’s time for the year end accolades. Check out EW’s awards for the best in TV below!
Best Accessory
Olivia Pope’s trench coat on Scandal
Best New Theme Song
The Mindy Project
Best Old Theme Song
Dallas
The Lipstick Jungle Memorial Canceled-Too-Soon Award
Political Animals
Wait, That Was Still On This Year?
Gossip Girl; One Tree Hill
Best Terrible Beards (19th-Century Edition)
Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton in History’s Hatfields & McCoys
Best Terrible Beard (Present-Day Edition)
Mandy Patinkin on Homeland
Best Comeback (’80s Edition)
Survivor‘s Lisa Whelchel
Best Comeback (’90s Edition)
Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23‘s James Van Der Beek
Sweetest Kiss-Off
Kristen Wiig’s dance-filled goodbye on Saturday Night Live
Best Set Dressing
The ginormous portrait of Siobhan (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on Ringer
All-Time Best Emmy Speech Catchphrase
“Mandy Patinkin, holla!”
Most Disturbing TV Trend
Amputations (American Horror Story: Asylum, Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead)
Best Reality-Show Pig
Glitzy, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo
Worst Reality-Show Pig
The feral swine on American Hoggers
Best Use of Adam Levine
His season-opening sex scene in American Horror Story: Asylum
Best Reason to Watch Real Housewives Reunions
Andy Cohen
