EW TV awards

It’s time for the year end accolades. Check out EW’s awards for the best in TV below!

Best Accessory

Olivia Pope’s trench coat on Scandal

Best New Theme Song

The Mindy Project

Best Old Theme Song

Dallas

The Lipstick Jungle Memorial Canceled-Too-Soon Award

Political Animals

Wait, That Was Still On This Year?

Gossip Girl; One Tree Hill

Best Terrible Beards (19th-Century Edition)

Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton in History’s Hatfields & McCoys

Best Terrible Beard (Present-Day Edition)

Mandy Patinkin on Homeland

Best Comeback (’80s Edition)

Survivor‘s Lisa Whelchel

Best Comeback (’90s Edition)

Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23‘s James Van Der Beek

Sweetest Kiss-Off

Kristen Wiig’s dance-filled goodbye on Saturday Night Live

Best Set Dressing

The ginormous portrait of Siobhan (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on Ringer

All-Time Best Emmy Speech Catchphrase

“Mandy Patinkin, holla!”

Most Disturbing TV Trend

Amputations (American Horror Story: Asylum, Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead)

Best Reality-Show Pig

Glitzy, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

Worst Reality-Show Pig

The feral swine on American Hoggers

Best Use of Adam Levine

His season-opening sex scene in American Horror Story: Asylum

Best Reason to Watch Real Housewives Reunions

Andy Cohen

