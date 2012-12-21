'Lost in Thailand' breaks records in China

type Movie Current Status In Season

Big news for a little Chinese movie: Film Business Asia and the Bangkok Post report that Lost in Thailand, a low-budget road film, is a surprise hit. In a week and change, Thailand has already broken five box office records in China — including those for best December opening and highest single-day income for a domestic movie. After just eight days of release, the flick has earned about ¥450 million — or $72.2 million.

Thailand was directed by Chinese comedian Xu Zheng, who also stars. The plot follows Xu’s character as he and a rival (Huang Bo) travel from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. While that premise may evoke any number of comedies, the film’s trailer invites comparison to one specific movie: The Hangover, the sequel to which — coincidence? — is set in Bangkok. See for yourself:

Thailand is financed and distributed by Beijing Enlight Pictures Co., Ltd. There’s no word yet on whether the comedy will find distribution in the U.S.

Read more:

Forbes ranks Robert Downey Jr. top grossing actor of 2012

Box office preview: ‘Jack Reacher’ leads new releases, but can’t compete with ‘The Hobbit’

Academy announces nine foreign-language films on Oscar shortlist