'30 Rock' wraps filming

30 Rock
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- Pending
- seasons
- 7
- performer
- Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski
- broadcaster
- NBC
- genre
- Comedy
That’s a wrap!
The cast and crew of NBC’s 30 Rock have officially wrapped production on the series, and thanks to Twitter, we have a glimpse at their last photo as a group!
The Last 30rock picture Ever!!! http://t.co/zbs5HHyv—
Kevin Brown (@dotcom30rock) December 20, 2012
“The Last 30rock picture Ever,” wrote Kevin Brown, who tweeted the photo earlier today.
Just last week, Alec Baldwin, too, tweeted photo of his last day on set.
The show’s series finale airs Jan. 31.
