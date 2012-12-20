'30 Rock' wraps filming

Sandra Gonzalez
December 20, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST

30 Rock

TV Show
Pending
7
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski
NBC
Comedy

That’s a wrap!

The cast and crew of NBC’s 30 Rock have officially wrapped production on the series, and thanks to Twitter, we have a glimpse at their last photo as a group!

The Last 30rock picture Ever!!! http://t.co/zbs5HHyv


Kevin Brown (@dotcom30rock) December 20, 2012

“The Last 30rock picture Ever,” wrote Kevin Brown, who tweeted the photo earlier today.

Just last week, Alec Baldwin, too, tweeted photo of his last day on set.

The show’s series finale airs Jan. 31.

