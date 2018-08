Submitted by Deema:

“In the words of the almighty Destiny’s Child, ‘say my name, say my name!'”

–Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) on How I Met Your Mother

Check out the rest of your quote submissions from Monday, Dec. 17 and come back tonight to share your pick for best sound bite!

